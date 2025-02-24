The LEXAR GO SSD is a portable solid state unit (SSD) designed to offer high -speed and reliability storage for a variety of devices. It is designed to be compact and portable, which makes it ideal for users who need to carry their data with them.

Its main function lies in providing a High speed and reliable storagewhich allows to increase the capacity of its devices in a simple way. Whether to store large photo libraries and videos, make backup copies of important files or simply release space on the main hard drive, Lexar Go SSD adapts to various needs.

One of its most prominent advantages is speed. Not having moving parts, SSD offers Reading and writing speeds significantly higher than conventional hard drives. This translates into faster file transfers, reduced load times and improved general performance, especially when working with large multimedia files.

Portability is another key factor. Its compact and light design allows it to easily take it in a pocket or backpack, making it the ideal partner for professionals who need access to their data anywhere. In addition, its resistance to blows and vibrations, provides greater peace of mind when transporting it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glvxebxq3hyYouTube video

What is it for?

External storage: It allows to expand the storage capacity of computers, laptops, video game consoles and other compatible devices.

File transfer: Facilitates the rapid transfer of large files, such as videos, photos and documents, between different devices.

Video and photography edition: its high speed makes it suitable for professionals who work with large multimedia files.

Backup (backup): Allows you to make important data backs to protect them from losses.

Video recording: Some models such as the Lexar Go SL400, allow direct video recording Apple Prores 4K.

Lexar Go SSD is an excellent option for those looking for a rapid, portable and reliable external storage.