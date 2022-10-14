The Europa League, the “second” tournament in terms of importance in Europe, behind the European Champions League, is of special luster and high level.

But this season, the Europa League may get very close to the Champions League, because it will carry “heavy” names in its competition in the upcoming playoffs.

Senior England

From England, the two giants Arsenal and Manchester United are participating in the tournament, and it seems that they are on their way to qualify for the playoffs, after good results in the group stage.

Italian giants

It is very likely that we will see Italy’s two giants, Juventus and AC Milan, “relegated” from the group stage of the Champions League to the Europa League.

Juventus and Milan are in third place in their Champions League groups, and they need great results in their last two meetings to qualify from the group.

On the other hand, the two capitals, Lazio and Rome, are likely to continue their careers in the Europa League, bringing the total of Italy’s representatives to 4 in the playoffs.

Heavyweight names from Spain

From Spain, we may see Atletico Madrid, Seville and Barcelona in the Europa League, because of their poor results in the Champions League, but this will benefit the Europa League, which will raise its level.

The Spain trio will join the brilliant Real Betis and Real Sociedad, bringing the number of Spaniards to 5 in the Europa League.

other clubs

We may also see other strong clubs in the tournament, such as Germany’s Leipzig, Ajax Amsterdam and France’s Marseille in the tournament.

And with the presence of this elite of European clubs, ancient and powerful in their names, we may witness this season an exceptional “European League” version by all standards.