If you just can’t stop biting your nails, picking your skin or pulling out a strand of hair, especially when you’re stressed outhere’s something to try that might work.

Nail Biting: Try “Habit Replacement”

Instead of nipping, picking, or pulling, simply touch the skin gently, such as lightly rubbing your fingertips, palm, or back of your arm, at least twice a day.

That strategy, called “habit replacement,” helped 53 percent of participants in a new six-week study reduce their unwanted behavior, a new study shows.

"The rule is just lightly touching your body," Steffen Moritz, head of the clinical neuropsychology working group at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany, told NBC News. He is the lead author of the study. "If you're under stress, you may be able to go through the movements faster, but not with more self-applied pressure."

The new study included 268 people. Either they had trichotillomania, a condition in which people respond to stress or calm themselves by pulling their hair out, or they repeatedly bit their nails or the inside of their cheeks.

Control group members were told they were on a waiting list for treatment (which they received after the study ended). Other participants were taught how to form a replacement habit through a manual and video.

Those who bit their nails seemed to have the most benefit. About 80% of people in the treatment group said they were satisfied with the training and 86% would recommend it.

While more research is needed, this strategy could merge existing behavioral techniques like decoupling and habit reversal training, which are used to help people with BFRBs.

In habit reversal training, someone might likewise engage in a different behavior.

“So, it could involve, for example, clenching your fists really hard when you need to pull your hair or pick at your skin. It may be sitting on your hands,” Natasha Bailen, a clinical psychologist at the Center for OCD and Related Disorders at Massachusetts General Hospital, told NBC News. And the Harvard Medical School.

Sometimes, medications such as antidepressants are prescribed for people with these behaviors, and cognitive behavioral therapy can be another treatment option.

Moritz estimated that one third to one half of patients benefit from decoupling, but the rest do not.

“And so the idea was to find another technique that was perhaps more suitable for these non-responders,” he said.

The ‘proof of concept’ research needs more confirmation, but experts have been encouraged by the results.

“I was very excited that there was more work to be done in this area of ​​self-help,” Bailen said.

“Getting access to mental health services can be quite a challenge these days and waiting lists can be incredibly long,” she said. “But I think the more research we are able to do and the more we are able to develop these self-help materials, we can help narrow the treatment gap. And that’s definitely important.”