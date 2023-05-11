The combination between the fragrance of the detergent and the personal physiological smell can condition the predilection or otherwise of the mosquitoes towards us

Why do some people attract mosquitoes more than others? There are many hypotheses and theories. According to a study by researchers at Virginia Tech (USA) published in the journal iScience the preference could also be influenced by the washing with some soaps rather than with others, but to count more would be the type of interaction that takes place between the scent of the soap and the natural smell of the user. Everyone smells different, even after using a soap. In addition to the physiological aspect, various factors influence the creation of personal smell: the way we live, the environment we live in, what we eat.

Nectar and blood

Mosquitoes don’t just feed on blood – in fact, their main food source is plant nectar – so spray perfumes of vegetable origin or who imitate theA plant fragrance could confuse their decision making. To explore the relationship between soaps and attraction to mosquitoes, researchers characterized the odors emitted by four volunteers, before and after cleansing with four different brands of soap and determined the olfactory profiles of the soaps themselves. The team found that each of the volunteers emitted their own unique odor profiles, some of which were more attractive to mosquitoes. But washing with soap changed these odor profiles significantly. Next, the researchers compared each volunteer’s attractiveness to mosquitoes Aedes aegypti before and after an hour after using the different soaps.

The test

Since the male mosquitoes they feed exclusively on nectar and the females only of blood after mating, the researchers tested attraction to recently mated adult female mosquitoes only, excluding the effects of exhaled carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) – another important signal for mosquitoes – by conducting preference tests mosquitoes on fabrics that had absorbed the odors of the human volunteer.