It is not at all a secret the emission of radiation from cell phones, however, what few know is that it could cause people who use these devices to develop cancer cells.

A proven fact is that cell phones emit radiofrequency radiation (radio waves), a form of non-ionizing radiation, from their antennae, so parts of the body closest to it can absorb the energy they give off.

However, it must be taken into account that There are still no scientific studies that prove that mobile phone radiation is a cause of the development of different types of canceralthough the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that two watts per kilogram not be exceeded in cell phones, since this could have consequences for the health of users.

Read more: WhatsApp Plus: what’s new in version 18.90.0 of the APK

Although it should not be overlooked that many factors influence the possible effects of cell phone use, including the number of hours that the person keeps these technological devices close to them, especially the hours it takes to make phone calls and the number of these per day, since this would keep it close to the radiation.

One of the proven effects of exposure to cell phone radiation is heating of the area where the device restsHowever, exposure to this radiation is not enough to increase body temperature.

Despite the fact that, to date, there are no definitive studies on the possible associations between cancer and the use of cell phones, there is research that has revealed which models are in the markets that are almost at the limit of emission of radiation recommended by the WHO.

One such study was the one carried out by the German Office for Radiation Protectionwhich revealed which are the 10 cell phones that emit the most radiation in watts per kilogram.

Said analysis concluded that the following are the mobiles with the highest radiation emission:

Motorola Edge

OnePlus 6T

Sony Xperia A2 Plus

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 4A

Xiaomi MiNote 10

Phone 13 ProMax

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13mini

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.