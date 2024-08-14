In the recent European Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atalanta, fans were left wondering whether the yellow cards received by players during this match would have repercussions in the next edition of the Champions League. It is a question that generates interest every year, as it could affect the line-ups and strategies of teams ahead of the most prestigious competition on the continent.
The short answer is that the yellow cards obtained in the European Super Cup They do not accumulate or have any effect in the Champions League. Under current UEFA regulations, yellow and red cards received in the Super Cup are specific to that tournament and do not carry over to other UEFA-organised tournaments such as the Champions League or Europa League.
This decision seeks to maintain the independence of each competition, preventing minor sanctions, such as a yellow card, from affecting tournaments that are played in different contexts and with greater competitive relevance. However, it is important to note that direct red cards can lead to additional sanctions, depending on the severity of the infringement and the assessment of the UEFA disciplinary committee. This could lead to a player sanctioned in the European Super Cup having to serve a one-match suspension in his next UEFA competition match, whether in the Champions League or any other tournament.
In conclusion, the players who received yellow cards in the European Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atalanta can rest easy ahead of the Champions League. However, the teams will have to remain attentive to UEFA’s regulations and decisions, since serious sanctions could have wider repercussions at European level.
