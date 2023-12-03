Home page politics

At Fridays for Future or the Last Generation you mainly see young people on the street. However, climate protection is not only important for these people.

Berlin – The older people in the population have to do things climate often used as a bogeyman. She doesn’t care about the environment; for her, climate change is a problem for the next generation. And in public it is predominantly young people who are demonstrating for a more climate-friendly future. However, a current study now shows that climate protection is even more important to older people than to young people.

Climate study shows: Climate protection is more important to older people than to younger people

This is the result of a representative survey by the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which deals with attitudes towards climate protection and climate-friendly behavior among the German population. A key result: Across all age groups, 85 percent consider climate protection to be important or even very important.

If you take a closer look, however, there are differences: While 38 percent of 16 to 25 year olds consider it very important to protect the climate, in the age group of 55 and over the figure is 44 percent or more. It looks similar if the question is not about “climate protection” but about “nature and environmental protection”. 39 percent of older people think it is very important to take care of the environment and nature. For 16 to 25 year olds this value is similarly high at 35 percent, but the values ​​for 26 to 35 year olds and 36 to 45 year olds are lower at 28 and 27 percent respectively

According to the survey, there are also differences in behavior. The statement “I make sure to behave in an environmentally and climate-friendly manner in everyday life” received a high level of approval overall among those surveyed. 36 percent of all respondents completely agree and another 35 percent somewhat agree. However, the difference between the age groups is clear here: two-thirds of 75-year-olds completely agree. There are significantly fewer people aged 16 to 25; less than one in four (22 percent) are of this opinion. The “boomer generation” of 56 to 65 year olds also agrees more often than the other younger age groups. Overall, older people say they are more likely to avoid air travel than younger people, who in turn avoid using the car more often.

This means that, according to the study, climate and environmental protection is even more important to older people than younger people. The often-touted divide between old and young when it comes to climate and environmental protection is probably not true. “There is by no means a generational conflict here,” writes the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Nationwide climate strike on September 15, 2023: The “Grandmas for Future” were also there. Climate protection is very important to you. © IMAGO/Friedrich Stark

Differences between men and women and East and West

Further results of the study: Gender, party preference and place of residence play a role in attitudes towards climate and environmental protection. For 58 percent of Green voters, it is very important to protect the climate. For AfD supporters it is only 13 percent. In East Germany, people are somewhat less likely to say that it is very important to them to protect the climate (East: 31 percent/West: 41 percent). Similar values ​​arise for women compared to men (44 percent/33 percent). Women also pay more attention to climate-friendly everyday behavior and place more value on it vegetarian Nutrition. At the same time, they are also the ones most afraid of climate change.

According to the study, all population groups perceive the effects of global warming as the greatest threat. 26 percent of those surveyed are very afraid, another 43 percent are very afraid. The values ​​for 16 to 25 year olds (very large: 35 percent) are significantly higher than for those over 75 years old (19 percent).

Note on the survey: From October 27, 2022 to January 16, 2023, the opinion research institute Infratest dimap surveyed a total of 4,247 people on behalf of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. The people were contacted via randomly generated telephone numbers (50 percent landline/50 percent mobile) and interviewed by telephone. The results are representative of the German-speaking population aged 16 and over with German citizenship.