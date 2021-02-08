The mere mention of the word retentions transforms the minds of producers regardless of size or the role they occupy, either as owners of the land or the contractors who work it. For many, the Government closes its eyes to this phenomenon that ignites the tension of those who this year will contribute export currencies for about US $ 38 billion. In part, because it is a tax that falls equally.

By the way, does the President’s threat to install them or place export quotas imply that he is willing to do anything or is it part of a strategy to negotiate in that busy race against inflation? That is the doubt that ruralistas seek to clear with an urgent request for a hearing.

The retentions were brought by the military government of Juan Carlos Onganía and his liberal minister Adalbert Krieger Vasena in 1967. They were part of a stabilization plan that included a strong devaluation together with an aliquot of 20% to 25% for products of agricultural origin . On April 2, 1976, José Alfredo Martínez de Hoz announced the “gradual elimination” that he partially completed. Domingo Cavallo eliminated them, they returned with Eduardo Duhalde, they continued with Néstor and Cristina, they lightened up with Macri and returned with Alberto Fernández in the illusion of “decoupling” international prices from local ones. It is a tax that is easy to collect: it is collected at the port.

For the expert Juan Garzón, from the Mediterranean Foundation, they can function in a more basic economy such as that of the 19th century, when they were applied in Europe at a time when the states taxed trade flows. At that time, the raw materials for which the retentions were cheaper were close to the final consumer.

“As the transformation process develops and the economy becomes more sophisticated with industrial players, logistics and marketing chains, the trace of the raw material is lost in the process and the final consumer is away from the primary product”, argues. “It is an ineffective tool if you think about lowering prices and there is no decoupling because most likely it will not reach the gondola.” Garzón advises reducing VAT to fight inflation. Currently fluid milk is exempt and meat pays 10.5% but many products in the basic basket such as rice or noodles pay a VAT of 21%.

Today there are very few countries that maintain withholdings. It never happened in the US. And none of our competitors are on that list. Neither do our neighbors. The ranking is headed by Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. And Argentina, according to a study published by Coninagro, it is the country that taxes exports the most in relation to its total collection. In the 2020 pandemic $ 387,000 million entered through withholdings, almost 18% of the total collection.