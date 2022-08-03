Please, we want to leave you alone Alex Zanardi? Latest in almost direct: a fire has hit the photovoltaic system of his home in Noventa Padovana, where the rider is receiving assiduous care to recover after his terrible hand-bike accident in June 2020 in Tuscany. A fire on the roof panels: how often does this happen? All in all, an affordable damage: a question of putting everything back in place; badly it can happen that you do not have regular electricity for a couple of days. Too bad that with electricity, and other electrical-electronic gadgets, Alex at his home also manages the medical machinery that is helping him in this recovery. And that with such a problem it was necessary for him to return to the hospital in Vicenza.

It must be said that the 2 August for him it is not just any date. The same day as the 1980together with his father, the then almost 14-year-old Zanardi was moving from Castelmaggiore (his home) to the province on the other side of Bologna, towards the Apennines, where he was waiting the first kart of his life. And what happened that August 2nd? A bomb exploded at the Bologna station! Result: city upset, traffic blocked, best day of puberty turned into a nightmare. We want to think about how likely it is that the most beautiful, most desired day of our youth will be turned upside down by the most important bomb of the Italian post-war period? Okay, let’s move on.

Later, many years later, Alex crowned most of his automotive dreams. Successes in the minor Formulas; a not sensational but prestigious career in F1; two Cart titles on the American circuits, where he is still remembered today as a Superman who arrived from Europe and is endowed with superpowers. And then the Lausitzring accident: September 2001, an error out of the pit lane, Alex Tagliani’s car hitting him at monstrous speed. And where could he hit him? On the nose? No! In the rear? Let alone! He would have been satisfied with a car that was damaged, perhaps even seriously: retirement; maybe some physical damage. No: Tagliani hit him right in the magic point that Alex’s car broke in half, with the not inconsiderable appendage of two legs amputated.

And here we are in recent history. Because Alex (hard headed, very hard) has invented a new life. Hand-bike, so as not to bury his desire / need for speed and competition under the carpet, and here are the successes, the records, the two Olympic medals in London 2008. The medals, the triumphs both in the race and in the thousand frames that we have they presented him as a communicator beyond any level: good, effective, iconic, full of strength. A new life, an example for the world: racing and not. Until thataccident in the province of Siena, June 2020. A mistake, perhaps. A stroke of bad luck. Because that drift of his hand-bike, in that beginning of the descent in the province of Siena, ended against a vehicle that arrived in the opposite direction. Not just any vehicle: a truck, tall and destructive; with an iron platform finished right in the face of Alex, causing damage that only the confidentiality of the family has managed to keep fairly confidential.

He was recovering, Alex. She is recovering, in fact. Up to this start of fire in the photovoltaic system of the house: stuff that happens in one case out of ten thousand. And he, again, in the hospital. In Vicenza.

Which is not a drama, of course. But do we want to leave him alone for a while? …