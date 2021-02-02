Being a woman is one thing and being a mother is another. Obvious. It is not an obligation to have children. Obvious too. The private sphere of each one and the vital decisions do not have to be justified before anyone. Obvious. And all these statements are just the beginning of a chain of obviousness that could last until the end of this report. So, How come we still keep asking women who don’t have children why?

No matter where you look, there is no way to take this question. It is impertinence. A gaffe. And a slap in the face of every woman: both of those who have decided not to be mothers (yes, surprise, it is a choice, not an imperative!), As well as those who want to be one and for infertility reasons do not they succeed. But, above all, it is a totally gratuitous interference, although it is so common that we do not even realize how shabby it is. In ‘The mother of all questions’ (Capitan Swing), her latest book, which is published in Spain next Monday, the intellectual Rebecca Solnit raises, among others, this issue.

In fact, he begins with a personal anecdote about it: ‘A decade ago, during a conversation that was supposed to revolve around a book I had written on politics, the British man who was interviewing me seemed determined that, in Instead of talking about the products of my mind, we should talk about the fruit of my entrails, or the absence of fruits. On stage I was plagued with questions about why I had no childrenBut it seemed that none of the answers I could offer satisfied him. His position seemed to be that I should have children, that it was incomprehensible that I did not have them, so we had to talk about why I did not have them instead of the books that I did have. If it had been a man, would they have asked him that?

Writer Rebecca Solnit encourages counterattack like this: ‘Why do you ask that?’



“We do not realize what it implies, the pain that may be behind it”

Rosario Linares, Psychologist

Solnit says that before this unpleasant episode, “I was already familiar with this question.” And what woman doesn’t. It is the same to be a famous writer like Solnit than to be a welder, nurse or actress, although it is true that, due to their greater social exposure, the famous are the favorite target of the inquisitive. There is Maribel Verdú, who for decades has been assaulted with this matter. And the sons? Because they do not have? Why? Why? “Being a woman is not synonymous with being a mother,” she has repeated ad nauseam. Cameron Díaz – “the fact that I can regret after not having children does not seem like a reason to have them” -, Jennifer Aniston – “having a baby or not does not measure my happiness” -, Renée Zellweger – “I don’t have the ambition to be mother »- and Marisa Tomei -« I don’t know why women have to have children to be seen as complete human beings »- are some of the Hollywood stars who have been questioned.

Let’s see from two different perspectives –That of women who choose not to be mothers and those who cannot– why we must stop questioning women on this issue.

«A woman who does not want to have children and is committed to having to explain herself can feeling uncomfortable and even judged, as if it were justifying why it does not do what society expects of it, “explains Rosario Linares, director of El Prado Psychologists. We should never put anyone in this situation.

As Sonit reflects, “it seems that society’s recipes to feel fulfilled cause a lot of unhappiness both in those who are stigmatized for being unable or reluctant to carry them out and in those who obey them but do not find happiness.” That is society offers us closed formulas to, supposedly, be happy, despite the fact that, as individuals, we are very varied and have different circumstances. Whoever leaves those marked paths causes surprise and is sewn into questions such as ‘don’t you want children?’. So the Californian writer offers a possible answer for nosy people: why do you ask that? “I’ve found that this is always a good answer to an unfriendly question.”

When you do want to be a mother but you cannot, due to infertility problems, the question is no longer simply rude. «It is very painful. There are many couples who are unable to have a baby, who are undergoing treatment, who have had several unsuccessful attempts, some loss … And they carry it in secret, “says Linares. In those cases, taking an interest in their reproductive intentions is putting salt on the wound. “Many keep it a secret precisely because it is painful for them to address the matter, because they do not want to tell their privacy or because lying is uncomfortable,” says the psychologist.

Is infertility still a tricky thing to treat? “We have been in this for 25 years and right now we see that it is already very accepted. In the last four or five years there has been a paradigm shift in terms of family models. We serve single women, homosexual couples, celebrities, who do ask for discretion … “, indicates Jaume Martí, CEO of Fertilab-Institut Català de Fertilitat. However, there are still some vestiges of taboo. “When you have to turn to egg or sperm donors, they are more reluctant to tell their relatives. Especially men, “admits Marta Antich, founder and embryologist of Fertilab Barcelona.

Helena Fernández, president of the National Network of Infertiles, with almost 1,500 members from all over the country and that is preparing a ‘map’ of affected people, you know very well what it is to be constantly questioned about the subject when you are not able to conceive. «People do it without malice, out of ignorance, because these deep-rooted questions are our way of socializing. We do not realize what it entails: we can do tremendous damage. We don’t know the stories behind it, of a lot of pain and suffering, of abortions, of years and years of attempts.

For Fernández there is a magic recipe: “Sometimes it is better to shut up.” And, of course, banish phrases like ‘your rice is going to pass’ or ‘relax, go on vacation and you’ll see how you get pregnant’, which implies that it is the fault of your nerves. “They also tell you ‘well, nothing happens because you don’t have children, after all they take away a lot of freedom, they don’t give you happiness’. Of course, the one that tells you the same has several and you don’t care much about that, ”goes over Fernández, who knows topical and harmful phrases enough to fill a book. “There is a lot of work to be done – sentence -. Even the fishmonger can give you one of these things like that, without further ado ».