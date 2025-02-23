Do we know any Feijóo?

While Europeans of all ideology (with the exception of the extreme right Putinist Trumpist) try to overcome the bewilder Spain Alberto Núñez Feijóo, still leader of the Popular Party, is lost in anyone’s land. Trump’s surrender before Putin’s expansionist thesis has forced him to publish a tweet supporting Ukraine. After such a great effort, he has retired to the corner of not thinking about anything or talking about anything (nothing relevant to his country) where he has been uncomfortablely installed for several months. Around him, several prominent figures of the presiding party, but does not govern have begun to fall from the trump guindo. Some, to be fair, were never there, despite the positions of the most Voxera wing, sometimes it is more voxera than Abascal.

Feijóo was never a charismatic leader: he arrived in Genoa touring a long road full of turns and revolts, almost sinuous, and since then and especially after he cannot govern because he does not want, his never caudalous popularity has been turned off. He wanted to crush Vox and ended up being part of the menu. It is not sympathetic or his own, which is something that does not have to be a defect if they respect you or fear you. In your case, nothing at all. Nothing swim, which Heidegger said. Absolute irrelevance. Neither the tone outputs of the chief of the Cabinet of Baroness Díaz Ayuso and the Baroness itself nor the tangle of lies that Carlos Mazón and the Generalitat Valenciana have weaving since the day of the Dana took him out of his stupor. Ayuso is not for “those shits”, Mazón to look for supporting and Feijóo for absolutely nothing. Hence, part of theirs demand leadership and look at Espinosa de los Monteros, who at least knows how to articulate a speech, even if it is false.