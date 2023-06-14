FromHelen Gries close

The persistent drought due to the heat could have drastic effects in Germany. There is even a risk of water shortages.

Berlin – Germany is facing another hot summer. Meteorologists fear that there will be very little precipitation in Germany in the summer months. The consequences of weather are persistent drought and associated water shortages.

About 70 percent of German drinking water comes from ground and spring water. Loud Federal Environment Agency There is currently no shortage of drinking water in Germany, but the ongoing drought could soon have its first drastic effects in some regions of Germany.

Drought in Germany: There is a risk of major bottlenecks in the drinking water supply

Because in dry periods with rising temperatures and increased evaporation due to solar radiation, low groundwater levels are problematic for water abstraction for drinking water production. The “Drought monitor Germany” of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ) already shows an “extraordinary drought” for many regions in north-eastern Germany. Greater Berlin and the regions along the Spree are particularly affected. According to a study, there is even a risk of major bottlenecks in the drinking water supply.

Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know See also 'The anomaly', science fiction and mathematics

In the dry summer months, the river could locally carry up to 75 percent less water if far less groundwater is pumped into the river when lignite mining in Lusatia ends. This is shown by a current study by the Federal Environment Agency.

Water could become scarce: action plan for a crisis is being drawn up

Head of the authorities Dirk Messner warned: “In the worst scenario, water could become severely scarce in Berlin and Brandenburg if countermeasures are not taken resolutely. The states of Brandenburg, Berlin and Saxony are facing corresponding challenges.”

Berlin’s Senator for the Environment, Manja Schreiner, considers water rationing to be conceivable when there is a shortage of drinking water in the summer. According to Schreiner, a step-by-step plan of measures is necessary for such a crisis. As the Editorial Network Germany (RND) reports that such a plan is now being drawn up.

Due to the persistent drought, water could become scarce in Germany in summer. Experts give a drastic forecast. (icon picture) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

According to reports, Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, is closing Bild newspaper water rationing is not enough in many parts of the country, at least in the summer. According to Bernd Düsterdiek, urban planning and environmental expert at the Association of Towns and Municipalities, there is even a risk of drinking water shortages in Germany. During long periods of heat and drought, there could be regional water shortages in Germany, Düsterdiek said in an interview with the Bild newspaper.

Water shortage due to persistent drought in Germany: This is how water can be saved

Households, industry and agriculture should therefore save more water. The study by the Federal Environment Agency proposes upgrading dams and water reservoirs and expanding existing lakes as water reservoirs. Furthermore, it is recommended to be careful with water – especially with hot water.

The following tips can be observed for saving water:

Only turn on the washing machine and dishwasher when they are fully loaded

Replace full bath with shower

Water early in the morning or late in the evening so the water doesn’t evaporate as quickly

Buying food from organic farming

Avoid using pesticides and biocides in the garden and household

Proper disposal of medicines

Some of these measures contribute significantly to reducing water pollution and therefore increase water availability. (hg/dpa)

List of rubrics: © Peter Kneffel/dpa