Businessman Elon Musk, owner of Twitter. | Photo: EFE

Businessman Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, commented on the censorship imposed on Brazilian right-wing pages on the social network, such as journalists Rodrigo Constantino and Paulo Figueiredo, who had their accounts blocked. “If it was a court order, do we have a choice?” asked the billionaire.

The question was asked in response to Helio Beltrão, founder and president of the Mises Brasil Institute, who had sent Musk the following comment: “The (un)legal censorship orders by the Brazilian Supreme Court are unacceptable. They are being targeted specifically at journalists critical of the regime.”

In recent days, by court decision, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube have suspended the accounts of journalists Guilherme Fiuza, Paulo Figueiredo and Rodrigo Constantino. Most of the pages were overturned on Tuesday night (3). It is suspected that the orders came from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), within the scope of the fake news inquiry and its consequences. The Supreme Court does not confirm the information, on the grounds that the decisions of this investigation are processed in secrecy.