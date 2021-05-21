Another week, another Eurogamer News Cast! Join Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent, news editor Tom Phillips and me in the video below for an action-packed show of thrills, spills and the odd mug check.

We start with our usual catch-up on what we’ve been playing, and there’s plenty of Mass Effect Legendary Edition talk (sorry, Emma). After that, we move on to the week’s big talking point: Nintendo.

Do we give Nintendo’s bad business practices a free pass? It’s a topic we discuss, sparked by the revelation the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo figurine for Skyward Sword HD remaster lets you zip between the game’s airborne overworld and Hyrule’s surface, wherever you are – a handy feature not available in the original game. The amiibo costs $ 25.

Other stories we dig into this week include the combination of four lawsuits aimed at Cyberpunk developer CD Projekt into one mega lawsuit, Call of Duty going full Fortnite with its Rambo and John McClane DLC characters, the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5, and a little chat about potential E3 plans – including Bethesda’s Starfield.

