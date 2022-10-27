George RR Martin – the famous author of the saga of game of Thrones— revealed that he has not played Elden Ringdue to trying to focus on his next delivery— The Winds of Winter— long awaited.

FromSoftware developers collaborated with George RR Martin to write the pillars that would support the story of Elden Ring —refer to the events that occurred 5000 years before the time presented—.

Why doesn’t the author of Game of Thrones play Elden Ring?

Recently, some fans found characters in the game with names bearing the initials of the author of Game of Thrones and it was speculated that it was a kind of tribute, however, this was always denied.

Following this speculation, in a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, George RR Martin revealed that he avoids playing Elden Ring since its launch —in February 2022—.

The author pointed out that, despite knowing the quality of the title directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki —rather, precisely for that reason—, it is that he avoided playing it so as not to get stuck in the more than 60 hours promised by the game, due to because he still hasn’t finished his “homework”, referring especially to The Winds of Winter.

Also, it is worth mentioning that Martin’s concerns are completely justified. There are players who spend hours fighting the difficult battles and the quality of the game is so impressive that it leads them to finish it several times in search of variations.

The dynamics of FromSoftware’s game always aimed for an absorbing world, so George RR Martin should be careful, because as a good player —he mentioned that he was a fan of Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion and Homeworld, and that obviously, vitiated them— you could become addicted for a long time.

On the other hand, the creator of the also known as Game of Thrones exposed the idea he has about the production of installments such as Elden Ring. You now know that video games of this caliber are an enormous investment of time, as much as feature films, and in some cases, even more.

What did George RR say about The Winds of Winter?

The Winds of Winter It is the sixth novel in the series. Song of ice and firewhich will have this delivery and later the final one, which will bear the title of A Dream of Spring.

The last novel in the series is called A Dance with Dragons and it was published in 2011, so fans have been waiting for more than ten years.

The good news is that the author revealed that the book is three-quarters finished, so we hope it hits our shelves soon.

Among his many projects, he recently launched The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynastywhich is a graphic novel that takes up concepts from Fire and Blood.

