Logic, mental arithmetic and nasty tasks: this is where your brain will blow. Do you love our quizzes? Take on our new puzzle challenges!

Now it’s time to use your brainpower! In the BuzzFeed Germany puzzle series, we’ll put you through your paces and well… your head to the test. Because nothing is more satisfying than showing us what you’re made of. By solving our tasks, of course!

We at BuzzFeed are world-famous for our *cough* creative and tough(!) quizzes – and now also for our puzzle videos. Every week you get a new challenge from us. You can find the task, time to solve it and the analysis, including the path to the result, in our new clip for the series at the top of this text.

Back to school: What is it all about and how did our puzzles come about?

What’s waiting for you here? As your teachers always used to say: actually quite simple. Math problems from school – with equations, proportions, distribution questions and other logic problems. Never unsolvable, but sometimes more and sometimes less difficult. You may still know some of them from various grades or math olympiads (if you took part in something like that, respect!)

We are gradually expanding our puzzle series, expanding the types of puzzles and subject areas. So you can look forward to it! So: Start now with the puzzle sequence at the top of this text and/or work your way through the last few episodes if you (seriously?) missed something:

Are you, like me, being fooled by this math problem?

Will you calculate the number behind x, or will you be taken back to 7th grade?

Two fathers and two sons catch three fish and all go home with one fish – how does it work?

This Math problem makes me despair – do you expect the correct result?

How do you complete this series of numbers?

Your favorite topic isn’t there yet? Feel free to write us your suggestions in the comments!

