SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) said this Friday that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes did not ask him, when they met, to formalize the report of having participated in meeting with former president Jair Bolsonaro where he was proposed to record the magistrate.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, the senator said that he will ask the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for Moraes to stop being the Supreme Rapporteur of the investigation of anti-democratic acts, which investigates Bolsonaro and allies.

This morning, at an event in Lisbon, Moraes said that the parliamentarian refused to formalize in a statement the complaint that he had received a proposal to participate in a possible coup plan.

(By Alexandre Caverni)