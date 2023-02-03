Senator claims that minister lied when he said that he instructed him to give testimony to report an alleged attempt to annul the election

the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) said it will file with the PGR (Attorney General of the Union) a request for the removal of Minister Alexandre de Moraes from the STF (Federal Supreme Court) investigation that investigates acts with guidelines considered undemocratic that led to the attacks on 8 January.

In an interview with CNN Brazil this Friday (Feb. 3, 2023), do Val stated that Moraes lied when he said he asked the senator if he would talk about the plan in testimony within the scope of the investigation that investigates acts against the result of the presidential election. The minister made the statement in a videoconference at the Lide Brazil Conference, an event in Lisbon (Portugal) that brings together Brazilian businessmen and authorities.

“I inform you that the recent statements by Minister Moraes are not true when he says that he advised me that the information from the meeting with Silveira and Bolsonaro was formalized”he declared. “I will be making a request to the PGR to remove Minister Moraes from the rapporteurship of anti-democratic acts”.



Reproduction – 3.Feb.2023 Note from Marcos do Val

In the conversation, do Val would have told Moraes details about a meeting with the former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and former president Jair Bolsonaro(PL) to draw up a plan to overturn the result of the presidential elections.

After bringing several versions of his own account to the public in lives and interviews with journalists, Marcos do Val testified on Thursday (Feb 2) to the PF (Federal Police) for more than 4 hours. The hearing was collected for the inquiry that investigates the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers on the 8th of January.

He said he showed the agents messages from Silveira demanding a response on the alleged request to record Alexandre de Moraes using a wiretap provided by the former deputy from the area of ​​“Special operations”.

In the 1st version that came to light, do Val stated in a live on Wednesday (Feb 1st) which Bolsonaro would have tried to coerce him to give a “coup d’etat”.

In the following hours, the senator contradicted himself in numerous interviews with broadcasters and journalists about how active the participation of the then president in the conversation had been. with Silveira.

The senator has said that he has maintained constant communication with Alexandre de Moraes since the 1st message he received from Daniel Silveira, asking him to meet him at a place near the Palácio da Alvorada, where the conversation with Bolsonaro supposedly took place.