The government and the military must provide the available information on UFOs. This is the request of many representatives of the US Congress in view of the hearing in the House scheduled for Wednesday during which two former pilots will intervene who have declared that they have seen UFOs several times, respectively Ryan Graves and David Fravor. But also the former intelligence David Grusch, according to which the United States is in possession of alien spacecraft. The hearing “will be different from the others”, assures the Republican deputy Tim Burchettone of the most fervent supporters of the need to make information about UFOs available.

«We asked for documents and interviews with the pilots but we collided with the wall of the Pentagon. It’s ridiculous,” adds Burchett. However, the Conservative MP is not the only one clamoring for greater transparency on the part of the government. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has in fact recently introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to make public all government documents related to unidentified aerial phenomena.