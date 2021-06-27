As happens in the United States, the Italian armed forces have also been interested in the ‘UFO’ phenomenon in recent years. In the field of Defense, the Italian Air Force is the institutional body responsible for collecting, verifying and monitoring reports relating to unidentified flying objects. Activity that is carried out by the General Security Department of the Air Force Staff “in order to guarantee flight and national safety”. The reports of unidentified flying objects received by citizens end up in the registers published by the armed force, praised for its ‘transparency’ also by the scholars of the Cun, National UFO Center.

Do UFOs exist? Sightings also in Italy

The cases collected by the General Security Department of the General Staff have registered, in the last two years, 9 reports: on January 5, 2019 in Cremosano (Cr), an object “dark in the upper area, illuminated in the lower one”, with a shape “spherical”, moving at low altitude and at “high” speed from south to north. “The event was not associated with flight or radio sounding activities and was therefore cataloged as an unidentified flying object”, records the Air Force. Also in January 2019, on the 25th at 16.57, a ‘private citizen’ noted in the sky at about 500 meters above sea level, an object with an “elongated shape with edges” that flies “from north-west to south-east” at low speed and constant with fast horizontal movement to the left “. A few months later, on the morning of June 4, it was the turn of a gray circular ‘UFO’ spotted at the Futa Pass. Not even a week later, on 10 June, in Soveria Mannelli (Cz) an “elongated” flying object with a “white tending to yellowish” color flying at low altitude to the west was sighted.

Ufo, the report: 9 sightings from the Italian air force since 2019

Also in 2019, on 16 August around 10.30 pm, in Cornate d’Adda (Mi), two objects are sighted at once: the first of about 50 meters, the second of 30, spherical, which illuminate the night with their “deep orange and white color” as they slowly move across the sky. Last recorded sighting of 2019, a flying object described as a sort of “cigar” noticed in the sky at 13.05 on 25 November in Castellone (Cr) while heading north with a “constant propeller-type plane” speed. In 2020 two reports are recorded in the archives of the Air Force: the first on 18 July, in Cerchiate di Pero (Mi), with an object of “irregular spherical shape”, of “intense white and reddish finish” that moves with “constant changes of direction”. At the first light of 2 August, in Milano Marittima (Ra), it is 5.45 am when a citizen spots a yellow sphere in the sky moving away “towards the north”. As far as this year is concerned, so far there has been only one report, relating to the sighting, last January 14 in Bernareggio (Mb), of a “black and white” object with an “irregular oblique” shape that moved “in a southerly direction. East”.