He right of trusted workers to pay holidays It is a subject that is regulated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in Mexico. According to article 74, section II of the LFT, the first Monday of February is a mandatory rest day in commemoration of the 5th of that month.

Workers who provide services on that date have the right to receive a double salary for the service renderedregardless of the salary that corresponds to them for the mandatory rest, as established in article 75 of the LFT.

It is important to note that Chapter II of the LFT, which refers to trusted workers, does not exclude subordinates with this nature from the right to double payment for working on their day off. Therefore, they would be entitled to pay for holidays.

In other words, trusted workers have the same rights than the rest of the workers in terms of the payment of holidays.

Do trusted workers have the right to collect holidays? /pxhere

If employers do not give trusted workers the corresponding double salary, They can be sanctioned by the labor authority in the event of an inspection.

The fine could be from 250 to 5,000 times the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA), which is currently equivalent to a figure of $25,935 to $518,700 for each affected workeras established in articles 992 and 1000 of the LFT.

In addition, the workers could call to conciliate before the corresponding Labor Center and, if an agreement is not reached, demand payment of the aforementioned benefit.

Holidays 2023:

First Monday of February in commemoration of February 5

Third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

1st. of May

16 of September

Third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20.

1st. December of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power.

December 25th.

Therefore, it is important that employers are aware of the trust worker rights in relation to the payment of holidays, as well as the sanctions that they could face in case of not complying with their obligations.

Trust workers are entitled to receive double wages for working on holidays, and this benefit cannot be denied for any reason.