Ein friend, a good friend, that’s the best thing in the world. A friend is always a friend, even when the whole world collapses.” The song was composed in 1930 for the film operetta “Die Drei von der gas station” with Heinz Rühmann and has since been sung many times. The versions by the Comedian Harmonists, by baritone singer Max Raabe and, to sing along, by the rock band Böhse Onkelz are some of the best known. “A friend, a good friend, that’s the greatest treasure there is.”

Apparently, this also applies to work, as some studies indicate. Employees who have friends at work are generally better off in life, they are happier, feel more part of the company and have less desire to change companies. Friendships at work increase creativity and inventiveness, you cooperate more with colleagues and are better organized. But friends at work – also known as “Frollegen” – are not only positive, as a research group from the Universities of Hohenheim, Cologne and Florida has recently shown. Those affected cannot reconcile their dual roles as employee and boyfriend or girlfriend, which triggers an internal conflict. This puts a psychological strain on them, and as a consequence they react rudely, rudely and insensitively towards others at work. Above all – which is not surprising – towards non-friends.