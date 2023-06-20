This beginning of the week has begun with a lot of information regarding the subject of Mexican team. One of the issues that surprised more than one was the dismissal of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca in command of the Aztec team.
After having lost the semifinal of the Nations League against the United States, and after getting third place by beating Panama 1-0, this Monday the dismissal of Diego Cocca was made official.
Now, momentarily, it will be Jaime Lozano who will arrive as a ‘firefighter’ ahead of the start of the 2023 Gold Cup, although the possible names to fill the position have not been long in coming and with it the names of possible new players.
Do they want him in the tri? The foreigner of Rayados who is an option for the Mexican team
One of the names that has sounded the most in recent days to become a new call-up to the national team is German Berterame.
The Argentine striker for Rayados de Monterrey could be one of those called to defend the tricolor shirt.
According to information from the journalist Santiago Fourcade of Fox SportsBerterame has begun the naturalization process, this thanks to a rapprochement that the Mexican team had with Monterrey.
For his part, the Argentine soccer player said he was happy with starting the documentation to have the opportunity to carry the national cause.
“I would like to and as I have said at some point it is in process, not everything is easy but well, we have already started some processes so now we have to wait to receive the OK and they will find out as quickly as possible, and there we are “he mentioned in an interview.
German Berterame He is 24 years old and is one of the most outstanding players with which the La Pandilla team has.
