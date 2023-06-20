The Argentine striker for Rayados de Monterrey could be one of those called to defend the tricolor shirt.

According to information from the journalist Santiago Fourcade of Fox SportsBerterame has begun the naturalization process, this thanks to a rapprochement that the Mexican team had with Monterrey.

For his part, the Argentine soccer player said he was happy with starting the documentation to have the opportunity to carry the national cause.

“I would like to and as I have said at some point it is in process, not everything is easy but well, we have already started some processes so now we have to wait to receive the OK and they will find out as quickly as possible, and there we are “he mentioned in an interview.