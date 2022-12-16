We are three and a half years away from the next FIFA Soccer World Cup 2026 and Mexico, United States and Canada will be the host countries and because the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will be one of the venues, the remodeling of the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ is being planned so that it meets all FIFA requirements.
Due to this situation, there was much talk that Club América and Cruz Azul could leave the property for their home games throughout 2023 and look for accommodation in another venue, but it will not be like that.
This once it was confirmed to the Mexican authorities that they will be part of the organization of the next World Cup, that faster progress was made in the plans for the remodeling of the two-time World Cup, a historic stadium where Edson Arantes do Nascimiento ‘Pelé’ Y Diego Armando Maradona they lifted the World Cup with Brazil and Argentina in 1970 and 1986, respectively.
It is a fact that a very important change has to be made to the entire stadium so that it has the conditions that FIFA requests for the organization of a tournament such as a World Cup.
And although it was speculated that this could affect the organization of the Liga MX matches for the Eagles and the Machine, according to the portal The Truth NewsIt seems that the necessary renovations will be carried out during 2023, but without affecting the capital’s clubs.
According to the information that has circulated through the country’s media, both teams will not have to leave the stadium as mentioned, since there was even talk that they would use the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium or the Victoria de Aguascalientes Stadium.
Apparently they would only have to allow a smaller capacity in the arena, which would prevent them from collecting as much tickets as they would in a normal tournament with the spaces wide open, but at least they managed to plan it correctly.
Of all the stadiums selected for the tournament that will take place in less than four years, this is the longest-lived and the one that needs the most renovations, because as already mentioned, it must adapt to FIFA specifications.
For this reason, the plan that was designed is one of three steps, in which the Azteca Stadium will not have to be closed completely and the Liga MX teams will be able to continue playing their matches in one of those considered temples of soccer.
