Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revived a post by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador where he requested information from the then Federal Institute for Access to Information (IFAI), questioned whether the INAI as he has accused.

In 2014, AMLO questioned the cost of the José María Morelos y Pavón Presidential Plane, demanding that the then president Enrique Pena Nieto cancel your purchase for the expense it represented.

According to Andrés Manuel, he would request INAI to reveal the interior of the Presidential Plane to show the opulence in its equipment.

“If EPN does not cancel the purchase of its 7.5 billion plane, we will ask IFAI to photograph the interior to show the luxury never seen before,” he wrote in 2014.

The publication was taken up by Carlos Loret de Mola to the present, when the now president demands the elimination of the INAI, accusing that it is a “good for nothing” organism.

“There is always a tweet from AMLO. How much do they say the plane costs? How much did they finish it off? Do they say that the INAI is useless? ”, She mentioned.

Disappearance of the INAI

Just this Friday, April 28, Lopez Obrador reiterated its proposal to eliminate the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) and that its functions are executed by the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF).

Upon his return to activities as president, AMLO indicated that the INAI should be absorbed by the ASF, ensuring that the transparency institute has been dedicated to similar since its inception.

“The proposal is that they reach an agreement, it is a recommendation, so that this institution becomes part of the Superior Audit of the Federation, that they continue to request information, but that they do not pretend,” declared the chief executive.

The president accused complicity between INAI commissioners and party leaders, who decide who is appointed to the autonomous body.

“It is known that all of them, that the directors, are proposed by the party leaders, defended by the party leaders, in addition, they established as a norm, that they are immovable and that some last in office for up to 12 years, imagine a scholarship with money from the people, from many people who need it”, he asserted.