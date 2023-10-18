Monterey has become a real hospital during the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sultana del Norte team has suffered the losses of elements such as Germán Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre, Sergio Canales, Alfonso González and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, just to mention a few names.
Despite this situation, the team led by Fernando Ortiz is currently in eighth position in the general table, with two games pending. According to the most recent reports, Rayados could recover a key player for this weekend’s duel against Pumas at the Olympic University Stadium.
This is Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona. The winger suffered an injury to his right adductor in the second half of the matchday 12 against FC Juárez. This information indicates that the former Porto and Sevilla footballer could be considered by ‘Tano’ for the duel against Universidad Nacional.
The Albiazul youth player has played 260 minutes, spread over four games, in the Apertura 2023 tournament. Corona adds one assist. The return of ‘Tecatito’ will be essential for Rayados, taking into account that Sergio Canales will be out for the remainder of the tournament and that both Aguirre and Berterame have not yet fully recovered.
Víctor Guzmán and Stefan Medina, who also had injuries on the last day, could also be available for the match against the cats.
#recover #key #player #Rayados #return #Pumas