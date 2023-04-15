The Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM), together with the National Electoral Institute (INE), presented this weekend the electronic ballot boxes that will be used by the population during the next election on June 4 to elect the new head of the Mexican government whose contenders are Delfina Gómez and Alejandra del Moral.

These are the INE 7.0 and Jalisco models that stand out among their advantages prevent involuntary invalid voting and gives certainty in the voting results. For the present state election, a total of 164 devices in 19 municipalities distributed in 36 electoral sections throughout the State of Mexico.

This new modality to issue electronic vote as part of a pilot test It was witnessed by the President of the IEEM, Amalia Pulido Gómez, accompanied by the electoral advisers of the INE: Norma de la Cruz Magaña, Dania Ravel Cuevas and Martín Faz Mora. The electronic ballot boxes were also presented to the representations of the Political Parties.

All the benefits of electronic ballot boxes

Other benefits of electronic ballot boxes is the immediacy of resultssince once the Election Day is over, the system processes the data and automatically sends it to the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP).

As if that were not enough, the electronic ballot box favors voting results are free of human errorwell corrects the deficiencies in filling out the scrutiny and counting records; In addition, it prevents involuntary invalid voting, since it includes an option to deliberately invalidate it.

They are also authorized to be used by people with disabilitiessince they have accessories and elements such as hearing aids, braille templates, among others that facilitate its use. Also that they are portable, since the 7.0 model has a total weight of seven kilograms.

Each of the ballot boxes has high security standards as the IEEM highlights that the data is encrypted and cannot be manipulated by human hands, guaranteeing the integrity of the vote. It is worth mentioning that the new electronic ballot boxes will be the same ones that will receive the vote of Mexicans residing abroad.