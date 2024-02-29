The actress Nataniel Sánchez, who previously played the remembered Fernanda de las Casas in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', is one of the characters most loved by fans of the América TV series. Fans are clamoring for her return to season 11 of Gigio Aranda's production, since she would fit perfectly into the plot along with Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera), who became one of the most popular couples in previous installments. However, let us remember that Sánchez moved away from fiction and decided to reside in Spain to continue climbing her acting career.

Today, the 32-year-old actress has been receptive to listening to proposals while she is in our country. However, the popular Fernanda de las Casas has revealed that the producers of 'AFHS' have stopped looking for her, which indicates that there is no longer interest in having her back in the series. America TV.

What did Nataniel Sánchez say about his return to 'At the bottom there is room'?

In an interview with La República, Nathaniel Sanchez, who is in Peru to launch his singing career, revealed that he was previously approached to try to return to 'AFHS', but had to decline due to a series of factors. However, now that she is willing to listen to offers from América TV production, she is no longer sought after like she was before.

“Suddenly they offer me a role that challenges me, that excites me and I say: 'Oh, yes.' Suddenly one day I wake up and say: 'Ah, now my times can be put together and I can give myself the chance to come back.' ¿Who knows? But today I don't have a proposal to return.”he told this newspaper.

“We have talked before, but there are a series of factors that have not come together again.” for that to happen, but I can't tell you that I wouldn't go back. That is not going to come out of my mouth because, as long as I am still alive, there will always be the possibility,” explained Nataniel Sánchez.

Nataniel Sánchez will launch as a bachata singer. Photo: Miguel Calderón/LR

She doesn't care if another actress enters the series to play Fernanda de las Casas

As in the recent case of actor Aarón Picasso, who was replaced by Jorge Guerra in the role of 'Jimmy' Gonzales, actress Nataniel Sánchez has mentioned that she would not care if another actress entered 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' to play Fernanda de las Casas.

“The scriptwriter or the channel would have to ask that because in the end, after 8 years of a character, it is better to bring another one and give him another life. They can do whatever they want“, he commented in an interview with La República.