The relationship between Luis Miguel and his daughter Michelle Salas seems to be in a good moment. After the influencer sought a rapprochement with her father and invited him to his wedding, an event that “El Sol” was excited to attend, she has made herself known a video that shows them living together in a close, cheerful and happy way.

Although Salas as father and daughter have gone through difficult moments, it seems that the grudges of the past are behind them. New images of The influencer with her husband, Danilo Díaz, in the front row of the singer’s concert. The bikinaat the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, show that the model is now closer to her father.

Marcela Basteri’s granddaughter and her husband shared a fun evening, in which they sang and danced to Luis Miguel’s greatest hits, such as Now you can gor, Until you forget me and I have everything except you. The couple did not hesitate to show their support for the singer and the joy of the moment they shared, ignoring that they were being recorded by the followers of “El Sol”.

Luis Miguel and Michelle Salas in the middle of a family dinner

Michelle Salas was also part of the audience on Luis Miguel’s tour of the United States last September, when the singer performed in Las Vegas. It is speculated that heThe model took advantage of that meeting to give her the formal invitation to her wedding and finalize details of the singer’s participation in the event.

In a video that has gone viral, You can see how Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel share in a restaurant, chat and laugh, while watching something on a cell phone. According to the Instagram profile @legendarylm, this meeting would have occurred last September 18, at the Delilah restaurant, at the Wynn hotel, in Las Vegas, Nevada. If so, the meeting would have taken place after the “El Sol” concert to which Michelle appeared accompanied by her now husband, Danilo Díaz.