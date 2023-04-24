Maximum Grade Group is in the total controversy, because apparently would have mocked the singer Eduin Caz, leader of Grupo FirmeWell, as some already know, he put together a choreography in one of his concerts, which caused all kinds of reactions, since this is rarely seen in the Mexican regional.

That is why Máximo Grado was at a party singing the song Se Fue la Pantera, with which Eduin Caz put together the choreography and what the vocalist did drew a lot of attention, because apparently he imitated his colleagueso many took it as a mockery.

As expected, many defended Grupo Firme, while others supported Máximo Grado, since they did not entirely like that they put together a choreography in a corrido, which continues to cause divided opinions on social networks.

“Now a firm group… it’s already worth it, pure mmdas do… pure ridiculousness, does the one who sings and thinks he has a very cute face and has an Olmec face”, “Such a good song and the firm ones spoil it with that choreography”, “Let’s see if doing the same ridiculous things they are also successful, even if the song is crazy”, “It is that @maximogradooficial is already expired and they have to try to be like @grupofirme so that we talk about them, like today for example”, write the networks .

It is worth mentioning that Grupo Firme, despite the controversies, continues to be talked about not only because of gossip, but also because of its music, which has crossed borders, and its fame is on the rise.