Emilio Lara, América footballer, is in the eye of the hurricane. After the negative result of the Águilas in the Concacaf Champions League, one of the players with the most criticism was the full-back. To the point that one of the club's greatest legends asks for him to leave.
Carlos Reinoso, one of the best foreigners to have played in Liga MX and symbol of the Coapa team, openly declared his displeasure at what happened with Lara.
Join our Telegram channel in America to receive all the news, updates, surveys and images of the Águilas. Subscribe here!
“As I was a coach for so many years, I am glad that Jardine trusted the kids, but then the kids have no merit, starting with Lara, to ask for another opportunity. What happened yesterday with the boy Lara was alarming, because from the minor forces It works that when you are going to defend a ball with your hands behind you, well positioned, profiled and the first penalty leaves América with defeat.”
Reinoso is an authority when talking about soccer in Mexico. In addition to being a great soccer player, he also led the Águilas and turned them into champions in 1984. His voice has weight in the institution and now, his criticism reverberates on social networks.
Why is Lara having minutes with América?
Andre Jardine's situation can be a bit complicated. With three tournaments on the horizon (Clausura 2024, Concachampions and Leagues Cup), he has to rely on a squad that, although it is considered one of the best in the league, still has certain gaps.
Emilio Lara is the only nominal defender they have for the full-back position. This is as a result of the fact that Kevin Álvarez is injured and therefore cannot fill the position for which he was signed last year.
That is to say, Americanism will continue to see Lara on the field despite the criticism and the only thing it can hope for is that this will be an inspiration for the youth player to improve his level.
#listen #azulcrema #legend #Emilio #Lara #America
Leave a Reply