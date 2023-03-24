A supposed “Time traveler” announced that this Thursday, March 23, 2023, an “alien invasion” would take place on Earth, so many have wondered if there really are people who have been able to travel in time. Under this context, the artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT undertook to answer this question.

Recently, a group of scientists managed to make a particle of light return to a “previous temporary state”, which in a nutshell means that the experts made it possible to reverse time on a level quantum.

However, the foregoing is scientifically proven data, something that, to date, has not been able to be applied to the alleged “time travelers” who go viral on social networks for “predicting” events which, by the way, by the way, they have never been fulfilled.

In this context, and taking as a reference the recent sayings of an alleged time traveler about a supposed alien invasion, ChatGPT, an AI integrated by Microsoft to Bing, has been asked if these actually exist, what was your answer?

Do time travelers exist or not?

In recent years, the cases of people who supposedly return from the future to our present to warn us of all kinds of disasters for humanity have gone viral on social networks.

This is how “time travelers” have alerted of invasions, diseases and natural disasters that presumably in a few years will end human life on planet Earth.

Given the lack of evidence about the statements of these people, it was decided to ask the most popular chatbot of the moment about time travelers, to which the tool developed by OpenAI pointed out that, so far, there is no conclusive evidence that allows us to affirm that these characters exist.

The foregoing despite the fact that time travel since ancient times has been a widely used topic in science fiction, since there is no scientific evidence to demonstrate or even suggest that this can occur in real life.

Still, no matter how many people appear on the internet and presume to be time travelers, ChatGPT has been forceful in pointing out that there is no evidence that this is true.