Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have once again generated rumors of a possible romance and all thanks to the singer’s return to Barcelona, ​​Spain, two months after having moved with their children to their new home in Miami, in the US. As recalled, in Speculation began in April about a rapprochement between the interpreter of “Acrostic” and the Formula 1 driver, after being seen three times sharing together very comfortably.

Shakira traveled to Spain for Lewis Hamilton?

in their nets, Shakira He published a photograph, last Sunday, June 4, in Barcelona, ​​which generated reactions due to his sudden return to European lands. Although in the snapshot she is seen in the box of the Mercedes Benz team during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, she crossed the Atlantic to deliver her children to Gerard Piqué as part of her agreement after the breakup her.

However, initially there was information that the father of the Colombian artist’s children would go to Miami to pick up the minors, but it seems that there was a change of plans due to recent conversations between the two media figures. Along the same lines, a photo was published of what was the first date of Shakira and the pilot.

How was Shakira and Lewsi Hamilton’s first date?

It seems that his presence in the Formula 1 competition in Spain would not have been enough, since Shakira she had her first date with Lewis Hamilton in the country she left two months ago. This became known thanks to a publication by Mustafa The Poet, singer, filmmaker and friend of the motorist, who revealed his complicity with a gesture from the British athlete towards the music star: he takes her by the waist.

Both of them and a group of friends shared a dinner on the last Sunday, June 4, at the exclusive Parco restaurant, located in the Jardinets de Gràcia. In the post, which has already gone around the world, you can see that everyone enjoyed a few drinks.

