Gino Pesaresi and Alexandra Clavijo, her partner in the dances of “El gran show”, starred in a romantic moment when it was their turn to perform together. Both sealed their presentation in the final of the reality show with a tender kiss. In this way, they fueled the rumors of a romance.

As you remember, the model said that, although he has not formalized a relationship, he is in communication with a person. Some personalities hinted that she would be the young dancer. “I am in a very beautiful stage, super calm and happy, I just met her ”, he told the media at another time.