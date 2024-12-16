Every day cybercriminals work to design scams with which to subsequently defraud users. There are many means they use and the ways they use to do so, but without a doubt one of the most popular techniques is phishing, since despite being very simple and easy to design, they are one of the most effective and profitable scams for these cybercriminals.

The key to this type of scam is that the scam is designed for victims who They are desperate or in a hurry to receive something, be it a package or an important message.and when they are expecting something they often do not pay attention to the signs that reveal deception.

In the case of this scam, the hook consists of a alleged job offer, taking into account that unemployment is a recurring problem in many families and with the rise in prices of everything around us it is normal that Many people are looking for ways to earn some money before the year ends.

For this reason, the authorities are warning of a new scam that begins by telephone with a call from a supposed human resources department, where they explain that you have been selected after viewing your profile on one of the employment platforms, such as Indeed or InjoJobs.

In the call, which is a recorded telephone messageor, they tell you that to continue with the process, you must contact the intermediary company by WhatsApp on the phone number from which they called you. If you click and write to them from the app, cybercriminals offer you an almost unparalleled job opportunitywith teleworking, high salaries and few hours a day, with the aim of convincing you.

The plot is that to start participating, you have to make a prior paymentwhere you in turn fill out a form with your personal data, thus delivering this information so coveted by cybercriminals. Once made, the contact will disappear, and you will never hear anything about the job or the money you have paid again.

How to avoid falling for this scam

Always doubt everything that comes to you without asking or searching, and that is too good to be true.

Apply common sense and if you have doubts about something, contact official sources through legitimate means.

If you have not applied for a job, you will not receive a job offer for something that is not your field.

If a company is interested in you, they will be the ones to talk to you and start conversations, at least at first.