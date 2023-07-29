Marcelo Flores He is one of the Mexican soccer players with the most projection for the future, however, last season was not positive for the 19-year-old attacker. Arsenal loaned him to Real Oviedo in the second division of Spain in search of him having minutes, but the youth was relegated to the substitute bench and had very little participation.
After this bad experience, Flores and his entourage will have to be very careful when selecting their next destination.. It is clear that the Mexican soccer player, born in Canada and with English nationality, does not have a place in the Gunners for this season. But where will he continue his career?
In the last days The possibility of Marcelo Flores coming to Mexican soccer, specifically to Chivas de Guadalajara. However, does the up-and-coming Arsenal player really have a chance of making it to the Sacred Flock?
At a recent press conference, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, spoke about the case of Marcelo Flores and stated that they take him into account and know his potential.
The Spanish strategist made it clear that it will be very important to choose the best club for Flores to continue his career.
“We take Marcelo Flores very seriously, and we know the potential he has. Now, we have to design his career well and know which is the best club to make him grow, and that’s where we’re at”
– Mikel Arteta
According to the most recent reports, the Gunners’ priority is to loan Flores to an English Championship or Eredivisie team so he can develop. In this sense, his arrival at Chivas would be unlikely.
It must also be taken into account that the Sacred Flock has more than covered the winger position. Veljko Paunovic currently has Yael PadillaIsaac Brizuela, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and jesus brigido.
