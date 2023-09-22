The Ecuadorian soccer player from the Monterrey Soccer Club, Joao Rojasdownplayed the Clásico Regio number 133 that his team will have against Tigres UANL this Saturday, September 23 on the field of the Estadio Universitario, in a duel belonging to matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League.
In an interview with Claro Sportsthe player mentioned that this Clásico Regio will not be as important as the one that was in the Clausura 2023 semifinal in which Tigres eliminated Rayados or the most recent one in which the Pandilla team beat the felines in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.
“It’s a shame because we have leading players. Beyond how representative they are, they are very important in terms of sports. They are players with different profiles and the fact that none of them can be there is a significant loss for us.”
– Joao Rojas.
“The Clásico Regio is always important. You could say that it is not as relevant as the match in the last tournament that they beat us on our field or the one in the Leagues Cup because they were knockout phases, but without a doubt because of everything it represents for the city between the two most powerful clubs in Mexico, it is going to be attractive and we hope that everyone can enjoy it in peace”
– Joao Rojas.
Red, who came to Rayados in the Apertura 2022 tournament, has played a total of three Clásicos Regios against Tigres, having a record of one draw, one loss and one win. Unfortunately for the Ecuadorian, he has not been able to score a goal against Tigres in those matches.
