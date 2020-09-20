Tips for Healthy Heart: Heart attack or heart attack is one of the common diseases of today. Every year, many millions of people lose their lives due to heart related problems. Due to the present day lifestyle and poor diet, heart attacks are getting more and more affected. By the way, after a sudden heart attack, you can adopt easy ways to protect yourself, which are helpful in keeping your heart healthy, so today we are going to tell you about some good habits that your heart Can keep your health healthy.

Exercise even after a heart attack

After a heart attack, exercise plays an important role in maintaining your health and energy. It helps to keep away from any kind of negative feelings, which helps you get better sleep. According to research, a person should aim for 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week. This can include brisk walking, badminton or playing tennis. Apart from this, you can also include a 75-minute intensive body workout in a week. In such a situation, you should search for such activity, which you can enjoy doing. Strength training or workout twice a week helps you get heart disease, strong bones, muscles and better mental health.

Make a positive change in your diet

In such a situation, you should eat more fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains and beans. Include fish, lean protein and low-fat dairy products in your diet. According to research, when you start adopting these foods in your daily diet, then your heart health starts improving.

Don’t smoke at all

Smoking is very harmful for your health, even second hand smoking is very harmful. Smoking makes your blood sticky and increases the risk of developing more clots, which can increase the risk of heart attack.

Learn not to tension

Stress or anxiety can increase your blood pressure, which is not at all good for your heart health. In such a situation, you should search for ways that can help you manage your stress and anxiety. So you make a good routine every day. A good sleeping routine is also helpful in improving your heart health.

Learn about heart disease and its risk

When you are well informed about a problem, it is easy to deal with it. To deal with any problem, it is very important to know both its positive and negative aspects.

