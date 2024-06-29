As you can see, the ratings express scores ranging from 7 to 9 and which confirm the quality of the adventure directed by Michel Ancel, which at the time was perhaps not understood as hoped but has been greatly re-evaluated over the years, establishing itself as a point of reference for action adventures.

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition received excellent ratings by the international press, which apparently did not remain impassive in the face of the great nostalgic value of the remaster of the Ubisoft classic.

When is our review coming?

Our review of Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition is ready, so you can read it very soon. In the meantime, let’s take stock of the characteristics of this re-edition, which it doesn’t just increase resolution and frame rate but it brings some interesting improvements.

Pey’j and Secundo, two characters from Beyond Good & Evil

As revealed in the video comparison with the original Beyond Good & Evil, in fact, the developers they changed all the textures and enhanced the effects in order to give the adventure a decidedly more modern visual impact, despite the animations which remain those of 2003.

As regards the extrathe remaster includes a scene that connects to the story of Beyond Good and Evil 2, as well as a series of more or less well-known documents that describe the various phases of the game’s development, from the concepts to the official presentation, passing through some background information.