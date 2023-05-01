Do the poor drive just as antisocially as rich tatas when it comes to driving? We have the answer (thanks to quote of course).

It’s the question you’ve never asked, but you want to know the answer to. Do rich people really drive so much more antisocially than poor drivers? There was once an investigation into it.

That happened in America and the outcome at the time was that Bentley and Range Rover drivers in particular feel elevated. Not only above the plebs, but also above the law. They would be antisocial in traffic by ignoring the rules.

Do the poor drive just as anti-social?

In short, rich people are more antisocial in traffic than poor people. That was the consensus and of course fairly easy to explain. For rich people, fines are not so drastic for the monthly budget. They also often have a car with which it is easy to drive antisocially (read: with a large SUV with a lot of power).

But according to Paul Smeets of the UvA (University of Amsterdam), that conclusion was not entirely correct. Smeets, himself a professor and researcher, conducted his own research. Zebra crossings in Aachen Berkely, Maastricht and Rotterdam were also studied.

Replication research

And guess what: both camps drive equally anti-social or equally neat. The first research was not entirely correct. This is revealed by Paul Smeets’ replication research. Can he say that? Yes, he can say that.

The disadvantage is that the news scores much better the other way around. The confirmation that rich people are more antisocial in traffic can give us poor people a sense of moral superiority. That’s news we want to read. The outcome of the replication study is less luscious. So that’s why you largely missed it.

At Autoblog we are very fond of the nuance and we would like to give this to you. So everyone just drives antisocial.

