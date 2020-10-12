Nationwide, measures against the spread of the corona virus are being tightened again. More and more German cities are becoming corona hotspots and are enacting new rules to contain the pandemic.

The criticism of this is increasing and is particularly loud because of the autumn break. Vacationers and innkeepers have to live with cancellations, in Berlin the night curfew causes anger. As a result, these are profound interventions in the rights of those affected. There are already the first lawsuits, and more are expected nationwide. It is possible that the judiciary will force politicians to correct measures that are too rigid.

How can those affected take action against measures?

The ordinances on infection protection and the decrees issued on their basis are sovereign measures. So they are subject to control by administrative courts. Citizens can defend themselves against these measures if they are violated in their rights.

In the case of the Corona rules, the focus is on fundamental rights: State orders can, for example, affect the general freedom of action, as covered by Article 2 of the Basic Law. For hotels, restaurants and businesses, the basic rights of Article 12, the freedom of occupation, or Article 14, the property guarantee, come into consideration.

Interventions are often measured against Article 3, the principle of equal treatment. Article 8, which guarantees the freedom of assembly and thus the right to demonstrate, also played a significant role in the discussions. Contact restrictions and the prohibition of large gatherings can also affect the freedom to practice one’s religion, Article 4.

Are fundamental rights being violated by the current measures?

The courts are now examining this – as far as complaints are submitted to them. But not every interference with a fundamental right is also a violation. The impairment of a fundamental right can be justified if it is outweighed by the validity of other rights or if it is admissibly restricted by other laws.

The principle of proportionality always hovers over everything. It says that state intervention must not be disproportionate to the desired achievable goal. Authorities should not take any harder action than is absolutely necessary.

What exactly do the courts examine?

Basically, the courts have to assess whether other suitable means are available with which the dangers of the pandemic can also be countered. Only when this is answered in the negative does the actual focus of the examination come, the “proportionality in the narrower sense”. Now, impaired rights are weighed against the rights that the intended measures are intended to protect.

What is often overlooked in public discussions is that the state and citizens should not be played off against each other. In principle, basic rights are rights of defense against state interference. But the state also has a duty to protect fundamental rights. This includes the health of the individual. “Everyone has the right to life and physical integrity”, Article 2 GG determines.

Why does the executive decide on the measures – and not the parliament?

In fact, this question points to a basic problem in the legal corona discussion. The ordinances in the federal states are issued on a general basis of the Infection Protection Act, which was amended in spring. Critics object that this authority is being overused with the small-scale and far-reaching measures. Graduated and detailed legal regulations are therefore necessary to combat the pandemic.

Could the curfew in Berlin be overturned again?

That is possible. Urgent applications from several restaurateurs are currently before the Berlin Administrative Court. Her lawyer Niko Härting considers the order to be “headless” and brings Article 3 into play: For him, it is a contradiction in terms that theaters and event venues, fitness studios, saunas and brothels should remain open while landlords have to stop serving.

At night in a bar: that no longer works. Photo: Jörg Carstensen / dpa

How does the Senate defend itself?

On Monday, the health administration sent an eleven-page statement to the court, which is available to the Tagesspiegel. There, reference is made to the “worrying trend in the number of cases”. Pubs are in a special way a “social meeting point” that enables contagion, especially in view of “alcohol-related disinhibition”.

The risk of infection is a “concrete danger to life and limb”, it said, and in view of the increasing numbers, the state has a “protective mandate” here. Mild means, such as hygiene regulations, are not equally suitable, and a ban on serving alcohol in 19,000 restaurants cannot be controlled. In addition, the Senate referred to the time limit for the measure.

What is the situation with the ban on accommodation in Brandenburg?

From the Ministry of Health, it is said that no complaints or urgent requests are known so far. The top priority is to prevent a lockdown like in the spring with comprehensive closings like schools or daycare centers.

The displeasure with the ban on accommodation is understandable, but it has been in effect for travelers from inner-German hotspots since June 2020. It would be “a wrong signal to overturn the regulation now in view of the significantly increasing numbers”. The Potsdam Administrative Court confirmed the receipt of an application for legal protection in the evening.