Looking at these images, it doesn’t seem like the Germans really understand the British.

Germany and the United Kingdom are two completely different countries with two completely different cultures. The funny thing is that the Germans are very impressed by the British. They enjoy watching British comedies (dubbed of course), for example. And when it comes to cars, the Germans are in love with the British.

For example, German car manufacturers like to buy British car manufacturers. And what about Wiesmann? That brand was born from a love for the classic British sports car. With this Aston Martin from Mariani we wonder whether the Germans understand the British.

Kohl and Cleese

They have adapted the Aston Martin DBS Volante. That’s a bit like Helmut Kohl rewriting John Cleese’s jokes. That’s a bit troubling. In this case, the Damen und Herren from Mariani Carstyling have given the DBS Superleggera a little more style.

Now the Germans have exercised reasonable restraint and we are happy with that. The car is equipped with ‘coil springs’. This allows you to adjust the height. The springs are designed to work with the original adaptive dampers. Road holding is also better thanks to the new wheels. They are really huge: 11.5×21 is a good size. However, they are forged, which limits the weight to 11 kg.

Engine modified

The engine has been provided with a few software adjustments. As a result, the V12 suddenly delivers 780 hp of power and no less than 1,000 Nm of torque. Not that the DBS was lacking, on the contrary. They forget to mention what the power cure does to performance.

Now we venture to doubt whether anyone has ever complained about performance being inadequate. The V12 already has 720 hp and 900 Nm as standard, which means you can reach 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h.

Although the overall picture is a bit tacky, it is not that the Germans do not understand the British at all. It’s not so much what they do, but the configuration of the car. What if the car had been dark blue in color with a vanilla yellow interior and that the wheels were a nice high-gloss silver? Then the overall picture will look much more stylish.

Check out the video here:

Check out what the V12 sounds like now:

In case you’re wondering if @wouter has driven the DBS superleggera himself: yep!

This article Do the Germans understand the British? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Germans #understand #British