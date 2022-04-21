<br><div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The youtuber Countess Anasta is the guest of this <strong>Thursday (21)<\/strong> of the debate in the War Games column, which will be broadcast from <strong>21 hours<\/strong>.<\/p><p tabindex="0">She will speak with Commander Robinson Farinazzo and journalist Luis Kawaguti about cultural links between Russia and Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's argument that "ethnic Russians" in the Donbass region would like the region to pass to Moscow.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Due to the war in Ukraine, the column's periodicity was expanded to three times a week. These topics are deepened in conversations with experts in the field, now every Tuesday and Thursday.<\/p><div class="blog-author-footer"><div class="author-profile"><div class="photo-profile"><\/div><div class="author-description"><h2>Luis Kawaguti<\/h2><p>Luis Kawaguti is a journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics. He worked at BBC World Service and provided service for international news agencies. In Brazil, he worked at the newsrooms of Veja, Di\u00e1rio de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. He is the author of the book \u201cThe Black Republic\u201d (Ed. Globo, 2006) about the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti.<\/p><\/div><\/div><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" xmlns:xlink="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/1999\/xlink" version="1.1" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 24 24" style="enable-background:new 0 0 24 24;" xml:space="preserve"><path d="M10,18l6-6l-6-6L8.6,7.4l4.6,4.6l-4.6,4.6L10,18z"\/><\/svg>see + in War Games<\/div><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Donbass #Ukrainians #liberated #Russians
Leave a Reply