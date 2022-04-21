How did you feel about this matter?

The youtuber Countess Anasta is the guest of this Thursday (21) of the debate in the War Games column, which will be broadcast from 21 hours.

She will speak with Commander Robinson Farinazzo and journalist Luis Kawaguti about cultural links between Russia and Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s argument that “ethnic Russians” in the Donbass region would like the region to pass to Moscow.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Due to the war in Ukraine, the column’s periodicity was expanded to three times a week. These topics are deepened in conversations with experts in the field, now every Tuesday and Thursday.