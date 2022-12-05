When we think of the word volunteering, positive feelings come to mind. We think about helping, sharing, caring; in what it brings us and fills us with doing this volunteering. We even think about social recognition or professional growth.

In 1985, the United Nations Organization decided to establish December 5 as the International Volunteer Day. The objective was to pay tribute to all those people who decide to become agents of change and dedicate their time to act for the benefit of the community.

But, what impact do volunteer actions really have in the community with which you work? Well, volunteering – and international volunteering in particular – also has a dark side that is not usually talked about.

The first chiaroscuro of volunteering has to do with the reasons that lead people to become volunteers.

The coordinator of the first international cooperation project in which I participated as a volunteer stated that most people volunteer either because they are looking for something or because they are running away from something. After various experiences and many years of reflection, I think that she was certainly not wrong.

Volunteering should focus on promoting in people a critical vision of the world and making them commit to social change

On many occasions it happens that the volunteers decide to go to the southern countries to find themselves. For many Westerners, opting for this option means moving to African states where they feel useful, helping others. Their motivation, on many occasions, is none other than volunteering with the aim of being a kind of salvation for themselves.

Not only that, there are also entities that speak of volunteering as an unforgettable experience that will change the lives of volunteers and that will give them so much that they will be able to fulfill themselves as human beings. There are even organizations that go even further and start what we could call a “tourist volunteering”, which is nothing more than a vacation while it seems that you contribute something to the communities.

The question we should be asking ourselves is: do countries in the Global South need these people? From my point of view, so that we can talk about responsible and meaningful volunteering, we should consider that what leads us to volunteer is not wanting to feel fulfilled, but rather believing in social change. Volunteering should focus on promoting in people a critical vision of the world and making them commit to that change.

Another trap of volunteering can be the risks that, with our solidarity and altruism, we end up doing work for free that should be paid. Although the legislation on volunteering establishes that “volunteering activity cannot in any case replace paid work”, it is not always easy to separate the wheat from the chaff and distinguish the organization that truly needs volunteer work from the one that profits. with volunteering.

For me, the key is to bet on an entity committed to transparency, that cares about the welfare of its workers and establishes clear lines of differentiation between voluntary and paid work. Having volunteer staff is essential for many projects that benefit communities in vulnerable situations. For this reason, it is important that organizations bet on a model in which paid and volunteer staff work together and complement each other.

It often happens that volunteers decide to go to southern countries to find themselves.

Finally, international volunteering runs the risk of promoting images or ideas of the Global South that romanticize poverty and cause considerable harm in the communities to which they refer. Many times, volunteers return home with what is known as the white savior syndrome, making statements such as “Africa has changed my life” and promoting the idea that people from the South are incapable of improving their situation. without outside help.

In addition, when a volunteer returns home telling a story of improvement in which, for example, a worker walks two hours a day to get to his job under extreme conditions, he is giving the message that “those who are poor , he is poor because he wants to” and that with effort everything is achieved. However, all these messages do is idealize exploitation, making us think that we have to sacrifice in order to have a dignified life, which collides head-on with the reality of inequality.

So does international volunteering make sense? It depends. Choose a good organization, act conscientiously, train your adaptability and strive to respect local culture and traditions. So yes, you will be committing to a social, real and responsible change.

At KUBUKA we strive to promote sustainable and ethical volunteering. Profiles are sought that can provide new social responses and that contribute to transforming reality in the long term in the medium term.

Teresa Lezcano She is the expatriate coordinator of the NGO for education and entrepreneurship KUBUKA in Kenya.

