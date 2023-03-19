How did the case react?

On Saturday, Trump announced that he might be arrested in New York City next Tuesday over Stephanie Clifford’s allegations that she took $130,000 from Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s lawyer, weeks before the 2016 election.

He called his supporters to protest, but a spokesperson later said Trump had not been notified of any imminent arrest.

The money was allegedly paid to keep Stephanie silent about an affair she says she had with Trump years ago.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has ordered a parliamentary investigation into those responsible for the criminal investigation into Trump in Manhattan.

McCarthy accused the Manhattan district attorney of “outrageous” abuse of power.

Do the accusations impede Trump’s candidacy?

Legal experts say that any Trump trial will probably not begin for more than a year, and may coincide with the closing months of the 2024 presidential campaign in which Trump seeks to return to the Oval Office, according to Reuters.

And sources said that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg presented evidence to a grand jury in New York, showing Trump paid $ 130,000 to the porn star at the end of the 2016 election campaign, in exchange for her silence about an alleged relationship between them.

Trump has denied the existence of a relationship and accused his attorney Clifford, known under the pseudonym Stormy Daniels, of extortion.

And if the authorities bring charges against him, Trump will be the first US president to run to be liable for criminal charges.

Opinion polls show that Trump is ahead of potential rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for the nomination.

On average, a New York criminal case takes more than a year to go from charges to trial, said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former assistant district attorney for the Manhattan district.

She added that Trump’s case is far from the usual cases, according to Reuters.

Unknown legal space

This raises the possibility that Trump will have to go to trial in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign or even after the elections, but referring the president-elect or the president to trial on charges brought under the laws of one of the states would enter an unknown legal space.

If elected, Trump would not have the power to pardon charges under state law.

“It’s so unprecedented that it’s hard for me to answer… I think it’s hard,” Agnifello said when asked if the judge would refer Trump for trial so close to the election.

Trump issues

This New York issue is one of several issues Trump faces, as there are others: