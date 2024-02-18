Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/18/2024 – 11:32

The movement of family members demanding the return of men mobilized for the invasion of Ukraine is growing in Russia. Moscow treats the matter vaguely. And not all activists are necessarily against the war. In front of the Kremlin walls, in Moscow, there are constant protests in which women lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, demanding the return of their husbands from the front. Similar demonstrations are also taking place in other regions of Russia.

In this way, the movement of families of citizens sent to war against Ukraine is increasingly attracting public attention. Opposition activists have already declared themselves willing to support him, convinced that the mobilization of soldiers is the Kremlin's Achilles' heel.

However, opinions about the two-year-old war of aggression differ, both among politicians and among the families of mobilized soldiers. Some condemn it, demanding the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, while others simply demand a rotation of the contingent, being in favor of the military campaign continuing.

Not everyone is against war

“We will delete all messages calling for demonstrations!”, read in 2023, in the group of wives of mobilized Russian soldiers on the Telegram platform. The intention is to prevent the organization of protests. On her channel Vernyom Rebyat (Bring the Boys Home), well-known activist Olga Katz, whose brother was killed on the Ukrainian front, justifies the measure, considering demonstrations a complex topic.

“Of course, the easiest thing to do is to show your discontent by going to Red Square and stamping your foot in anger,” she admits. However, such actions could attract agent provocateurs, which would mean the end of “dialogue with the authorities”. She herself sees the current war as a confrontation with the West, which would try to dismember Russia – something that she must prevent.

Nevertheless, on November 7, five women from the Put' Domoy (Way Home) movement called for a first vigil in the center of Moscow. They demanded the return of their families, especially since there are no maximum deadlines for mobilization at the front.

Police arrest protesters

Photos of this demonstration quickly spread across social media. The police did not dare make arrests, but later some of the participants were visited by the authorities and asked to suspend the public protest. However, the effect was the opposite: the vigils were transferred to the Kremlin walls, where the wives now lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The first protests were, before, debates between supporters and opponents of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, initially with just eight participants, but after two months there were already 50. Similar initiatives are also taking place in other regions of the country.

In one of them, in Yekaterinburg, on January 10, five protesters were detained at the memorial to the victims of the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya, for allegedly violating regulations regulating public events. A man was sentenced to eight days in prison for “organizing a rally against the special military operation” – as Vladimir Putin's government calls its invasion of the neighboring country.

Women who wrote to various Russian authorities, demanding the return of their husbands, received the response that they should wait for a decree from the president to end the mobilization. In the meantime, the General Staff of the Russian Federation has declared that a delimitation is not possible as it would require “a fundamental change of the military training system.” This justification made many decide to take to the streets once and for all.

Putin: “We will all leave this world one day”

Currently, soldiers' wives are trying to obtain the support of national politicians. With the presidential campaign underway, they initially received support from oppositionists Ekaterina Dontsova and Boris Nadezhdin.

However, when the government blocked their candidacy, Maria Andreyeva, one of the leaders of the Put' Domoy movement, and other women turned for help, both to the team of presidential candidate Vladislav Davankov, from the liberal New People's party, and to Putin, who is running for head of state for the fifth time. There was no response from either of them.

In the two years that the invasion of Ukraine has lasted, the president has practically never referred to soldiers on the combat fronts. In a rare meeting with relatives of those fallen in combat, in November 2022, he simply commented, cynically: “We are all going to leave this world one day.”

While the national media tries to convince the population that everything is going normally with the mobilization, opposition politicians denounce the problems. Among them are the liberal Maxim Katz, listed as a “foreign agent” for two years and living in Tel Aviv; the team of activist Alexei Navalny, who died in prison on February 15; and oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who lives in London.

Maxim Katz does not believe that the authorities will make concessions to the activist wives, as then other family members would also demand the return of their family members. However, in his opinion, every day the Russian people understand more that this is a matter of “life and death”: “The authorities do not see any easy solution for themselves, which is why they react vaguely to the protest.”

He advises soldiers' wives to subscribe to Put' Domoy's Telegram channel, which has more than 70 thousand followers. This, despite some members of the movement being openly in favor of Putin's “special military operation” in Ukraine: they just want the mobilization to be for a limited time.