Question: I am 28 years old. I have not masturbated nor had sex even once till date. Due to weak economic condition, I do not even like to get married. Also I do not feel right to have sex by being single. I have heard that because of not having sex, age decreases or the body gets many diseases. So do I have to go through all these troubles? Please solve my problem.

answer: Not at all. Intercourse and masturbation are personal choices and if you have sexual desire then you should marry a suitable girl and enjoy sex. Masturbation is the safest way for sexual gratification even among unmarried individuals. But this does not mean that having sex will create a physical problem or disease in you. Many saints in our country are unmarried.

During sex, the semen spills out, but the partner fears that it may become pregnant; How to know



note:- Do you have any question? Send us questions in hindi or english [email protected] On. Sexologist Sanjay Deshpande Ka Mehar Prasad Complex has clinics at Ramdaspeth, Nagpur and you can contact them at 0712-2425216.