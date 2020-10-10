answer: Not at all. Intercourse and masturbation are personal choices and if you have sexual desire then you should marry a suitable girl and enjoy sex. Masturbation is the safest way for sexual gratification even among unmarried individuals. But this does not mean that having sex will create a physical problem or disease in you. Many saints in our country are unmarried.
During sex, the semen spills out, but the partner fears that it may become pregnant; How to know
note:- Do you have any question? Send us questions in hindi or english [email protected] On. Sexologist Sanjay Deshpande Ka Mehar Prasad Complex has clinics at Ramdaspeth, Nagpur and you can contact them at 0712-2425216.
.
Leave a Reply