Learning to speak is a fundamental evolutionary milestone for humans. As Jerome Bruner, a prominent language psychologist of the 20th century, rightly said, linguistic practices that take place within culture are essential for language development.

Linguistic competence is built through a complex web of interactions based on words, gestures, gazes and body movements that we, nurturing figures, weave around children. Now, what happens when screens, like television and mobile devices, become an integral part of those interactions?

when it was just tv



Since the 1980s, the proliferation of studies on the influence of television on language development reflects its potential impact. However, these studies have yielded divergent conclusions. Some suggest that television may be an obstacle to language development, by prioritizing visual stimuli over linguistic ones, limiting the diversity of vocabulary, and causing a decrease in natural linguistic interactions.

On the other hand, there are those who argue that television can be a valuable tool for language learning, by providing new vocabulary, attracting attention and facilitating conversations based on audiovisual content with adults.

From what age?



The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against allowing exposure to screens before the age of two. Early television exposure has shown worrying correlations with cognitive and language development.

In this sense, a longitudinal study by Zimmerman and Christakis found that this exposure in children under two years of age could have negative effects. However, a review of the data from this study showed that these effects were negligible in magnitude, and there were even some cases where the complete absence of media exposure resulted in lower levels of language development.

More and more screens



With the rise of smartphones, tablets and game consoles in the 21st century, children have an increasing number of screens at their disposal. These devices have not only been integrated into human practices, but have transformed the forms of interaction, learning and teaching.

It is essential to consider how these screens are integrated into the daily practices of families and the school and to determine which of these practices may have positive or negative effects on language development.

less social interaction



There are data that support that excessive use of screens can impact language skills. This could be due to a decrease in social interaction and the substitution of high-quality stimuli for others of lesser value for cognitive and linguistic development.

However, the effect is small and, moreover, we cannot determine if these results are due to the fact that children with a propensity for language difficulties are more frequently exposed to screens due to the difficulty of managing communication with them or if these difficulties are caused by the time spent using mobile devices.

Socioeconomic level



On the other hand, the quality of the interaction between adults and children is also conditioned by socioeconomic level: children from homes with a lower socioeconomic level tend to show less developed language and communication skills compared to their peers from homes with a higher socioeconomic level.

This is a phenomenon that predates the era of digital screens. Likewise, there is research that shows greater exposure to screens in children of lower socioeconomic levels.

Consequently, it is relevant to reflect on whether the delays in language development observed in certain populations are associated with exposure to screens or if they are more related to deficiencies in social interaction that the devices try to compensate.

learning potential



In contrast to the voices raised about the negative effects of screens, there are also studies that have shown the potential of digital media to promote learning. For example, it has been shown that social assistance robots can have a favorable effect on language development when they emulate dialogic storytelling, one of the language activities that has been shown to be most naturally beneficial.

Similarly, massively multiplayer online role-playing video games (MMORPGs), such as Valorant, Pubg, LoL, or Minecraft, have been shown to improve general language proficiency and some specific language skills, such as collaborative skills and ease in acquiring a second language.

Maximize benefits



Therefore, it is crucial to highlight that the impact of screens on children’s language development is not one-dimensional, but rather complex and is influenced by a multitude of factors such as the amount of exposure time, the quality of the content, and the sociocultural level of the families.

Language learning in the digital age is transformed as a cultural phenomenon. The role of screens in this process is undoubtedly significant and deserves to be studied comprehensively and critically, in order to maximize its benefits and minimize its possible adverse effects.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.