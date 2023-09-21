Of Cristina Marrone

The tests are still effective thanks to a target that remains reliable, the N protein. However, it can happen that with symptoms the swab is negative: this is why it happens

With the increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout Italy many families rely on rapid Covid tests to decide whether or not to send their children to school or visit elderly parents, a category most at risk of developing the serious disease. Today the rules also allow those who test positive for Covid to move freely: there is only the recommendation to stay at home with symptoms (as with flu illnesses) and to wear a mask if you are moving instead. Every obligation has fallen (no swabs, no isolation, no tracing), but the common sense pushes many people to do self-tests to avoid endangering more fragile people with whom they live or frequent each other on a daily basis. But do DIY rapid swabs still work with the new variants in circulation, especially the now dominant Eris?

Doubts about Pirola For the new variants of Covid 19, including Eris, the antigen test remains valid, he explained to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, underlining that there may be some doubts regarding Pirola (not yet detected in Italy, ed) because with over 33 mutations of difference compared to all the others, it differs from an immunogenetic point of view and is different from all the 'soup' of variants that have emerged so far. We do not yet know whether Pirola has affected the antigenic expression of the proteins currently searched for with Covid-confirming swabs Pierangelo Clericipresident of the Association of Italian Clinical Microbiologists (Amcli).

The effectiveness of swabs and the N protein issue To date, the effectiveness of the Covid tests currently on the market has not been negatively influenced by any new variant, the opinion of Todd Merchak who at the National Institutes of Health directs the program to rapidly develop coronavirus tests, heard from CNN. The reason why rapid Covid -19 swabs continue to work well is that more comprehensive testing targets three different RNA target genes of the virus called S, N and Orf. The N protein is the one that has remained stable over time and is still a factor today reliable target. However, researchers have a tool at their disposal analyze any possible changes in the N protein (which does not mutate as rapidly as spike proteins) and are able to intercept changes that can affect the ability of antibodies used in rapid tests to attach to the virus.

When to take the rapid Covid test Nothing has changed regarding the execution times of rapid tests, it must be done in case of symptoms or in any case 3-5 days after known exposure to the virus without returning to the swab factory of previous winters because today the disease has changed: common sense warns Cletici. It takes three to five days for any test to detect and this also applies with new variants. Now that the our immune system knows the virus it also responds more quickly and therefore the symptoms seem to appear earlier than in the past. This may push people to get swabbed early, before the virus has a chance to replicate enough to be detected by a test. This is why it also happens those with symptoms can test negative: The viral load is not high enough to be detected by an antigen test. . This is good news because it means that our immune system is working. In these cases it is advisable to repeat the test 24 hours later, paying attention to the execution and choosing suitable products because the do-it-yourself rapid swabs still have a lower sensitivity than the molecular or rapid ones used in hospital, Clerici continues.

Often too young children test negative to rapid tests despite obvious symptoms and the positivity of a molecular swab, with a viral load such that it should have been detected even with a rapid swab. The reason to look for is that children, as parents can testify, are generally uncooperative when undergoing a nasal swab and it is so easy to have false negatives as a result.

European test control The functioning and effectiveness of the tests are monitored periodically. There is a list of tests that is licensed in Europe by the ECDC authority, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which monitors the tests that come out on the market every six months, reassures Pierangelo Clerici. So what is important to check when purchasing a rapid swab? That they are always CE marked products, an element that indicates the conformity of a product with EU regulations. However, it is the manufacturing companies that present the documentation proving the effectiveness of a swab to the EMA and poor effectiveness can only emerge at a later stage. Then there is a gray area which is the Online shopping el we don't know what's happening, an out of control market that I don't recommend. It is therefore better to go to the pharmacy, without forgetting that antigen tests can also be particularly accurate, but the fact that they are carried out in a competent manner is very important.