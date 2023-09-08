Home page World

In Spain, media reports of “piranhas” attacking bathers in the holiday resort of Benidorm. Is that even possible or were they other animals?

Benidorm – In Spain, sun-seeking people are currently meeting meat-hungry fish and that is said to have ended bloody for some bathers in the popular holiday resort of Benidorm. The Spanish online newspaper writes about “piranhas”. Super Deporte on Tuesday (5 September) and that up to 15 people a day are hospitalized for bite wounds because of them. Sounds like a fiction from a horror film at first – but fortunately the situation in Benidorm is not that bad for holidaymakers.

The Spanish media exaggerated a bit with these “Mediterranean piranhas”. It is well known that piranhas only live in South American fresh waters and not in the salty Mediterranean Sea. Nevertheless, bathers on the coast of the Spanish province of Alicante were bitten by fish with sharp teeth. So what’s floating around in the water off the beaches of the Costa Blanca?

Sun-seekers on the beach in Benidorm currently have to pay particular attention to hungry fish with sharp teeth. Ribbon bream are currently attacking tourists on the Costa Blanca because of the high sea temperatures. © Manuel Lorenzo/EFE/epa/dpa

No piranha alarm in Spain: bite wounds come from other fish

The small attackers are called by the Spaniards and science obladas, with us they are also known as ribbon bream. They have in common with the piranhas that they have sharp teeth, reach a similar size, are predatory fish – and their bites can hurt like hell. They bite their teeth into human flesh, but the other way around, they end up on our plates as a delicacy.

The attackers in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca look rather inconspicuous: the banded bream or Oblada. With its sharp teeth, the predatory fish these days comes extremely close to bathers and also bites them. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Rolf von Riedmatten

According to marine biologist Patrick Louisy, the ribbon bream, which is related to the perch, prefers to feed on small fish, crustaceans and other small sea creatures. However, they are lured near the beach, where they meet bathers, by the food leftovers that end up in the sea because of the people. Another problem is that people even feed the fish.

Benidorm: Climate change and waste are driving ribbon bream off the beaches of the Costa Blanca in Spain

So humans would see obladas as a food source for two reasons: “It’s a fish that’s used to being fed. There can be a high population density and still they do not shy away from people. They also follow the smell of meat,” the Spanish newspaper quotes La Opinion de Murcia the marine scientist Alfonso Ramos.

Their preference for human “food” is very special: the animals would prefer “warts, moles and open wounds”. Ramos also advises against splashing in the sea while wearing shiny jewelry. This in turn could lead to attacks by pearlfish or bluefish.

In general, ribbon bream like to live close to the coast. The fact that they get closer to bathers than they would like also has to do with climate change, Ramos explains. The metabolism of the animals was boosted by the increased sea temperatures. According to the Alicante University Climatology Laboratory, the water temperature is between 29 and 30 degrees. This currently makes them an aggressive species among the local marine fauna.

If you are on holiday on the Costa Blanca and want to cool off in the sea, you should take a closer look: Loud Super Deporte the victims of the bite attacks describe their attackers with the black spot on the caudal fin that is typical for Obladas. Bathers should also pay attention to the typical size (15 to 25 centimetres) of the inconspicuous fish as well as their large eyes and shiny silver appearance. Holidaymakers on Mallorca were also attacked by biting fish this summer. (zy)